YouTube is introducing a new "Live Q&A" session feature that will allow creators to deploy a question-and-answer session in chat during a live stream or YouTube Premieres. The question-and-answer session can be moderated and will also hold all the same rules as your live chat settings. That means if you have certain words that are prohibited, they will also be prohibited in the Q&A. Creators will also have the option to hold questions for review, and users will have the ability to report questions that don't follow YouTube guidelines.

This feature could be extremely convenient for creators, making it easier to answer questions while going live. Currently, during a live chat, users can ask questions, but they can get lost in a sea of messages, even with a modest amount of people in the chat. With the Live Q&A, users and creators will be able to connect immediately. When this mode is activated, questions will flow onto the screen in chronological order, with the oldest being at the top and the newest ones at the bottom.

Unfortunately, there is a limit to the number of questions that can be asked. At 200 questions, the oldest questions on the list will no longer appear. This should be another great addition to the service, with YouTube once again creating a new way for creators to connect with their audience. The Live Q&A session can be activated during a live stream or used YouTube Premieres. In order to start a session, creators will click the plus mark in the Live Chat, then click "Start a Q&A." From there, you can type a prompt, which will be featured and pinned at the top of the chat window.

At that point, users can submit their questions, which will appear in the window as a list. At this point, the creator will be able to choose which questions to answer and feature. Selected questions will then appear at the top of the window as a pinned message. You can select and answer questions, which each new question replacing the previously pinned message. If the creator wants to end the Q&A session, they will click "close" on the last pinned question, and then a prompt to end the Q&A will appear.

YouTube has been fairly aggressive recently, adding new features and also revamping its look. While competition is high, the company still manages to find new ways to keep creators and viewers on the platform, which would explain how it managed to add 30 million subscribers to its Premium service in the past year.

Source: YouTube Help