YouTube Music has launched its 2022 Recap, and this year it brings plenty of new additions and improvements. Here's what you need to know.

For many of us, music is a means of expression. For every known human emotion, there's usually a wide variety of songs — belonging to different genres — that reflect these feelings. And that's what makes music so great. When we listen and focus on the lyrics, as the tunes move us, we feel like at least someone out there, somewhere, relates to us. It's a form of validation, and a therapeutic exercise that we resort to every day.

Every December, Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music offer their users a summary of the songs they've listened to throughout the year. This helps us look back at the previous months and relive the highlights by connecting audio tracks to memories. If you depend on YouTube Music, your time has come. The company's 2022 Recap is now available, and it features some new offerings this time around.

To access your 2022 Recap, launch the YouTube Music app on your iOS or Android phone. There you will find your relevant statistics, including some all-new forms of data — such as Top Trends, Identity, and Hard-to-Find Content. Of course, you also get access to the traditional information, such as your top artists, songs, albums, etc. If you don't typically use the YouTube Music app, then you can also access your annual summary from the main YouTube mobile app by searching for 2022 Recap.

Expectedly, you can share these statistics on your favorite social media platforms. As an added bonus, though, the company has introduced Google Photos integration this year. This means you get to pair personal photos from your library with music tracks for the ultimate nostalgic experience. You can then optionally post them on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

Source: YouTube