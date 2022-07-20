YouTube Music update brings support for Android 13’s media controls UI

Google has started rolling out an update for the YouTube Music app to some users. The update (v5.16) targets API level 33, i.e., Android 13, and it brings support for the updated media controls that Google introduced with Android 13 DP2 earlier this year. However, the updated media controls UI for YouTube Music comes with a few monitor changes.

As you can see in the attached screenshots (via 9to5Google), the updated media controls UI for YouTube Music features cover art in the background, along with themed buttons based on colors extracted from the cover art. It includes a YouTube Music icon tucked in the top left corner, with the song’s name and album listed right underneath. In the top left corner, you’ll find the output picker with a large play/pause button right underneath.

Source: 9to5Google

The new animated progress bar resides at the bottom, flanked by the forward and back buttons. Lastly, you’ll find the shuffle and repeat buttons in the bottom right corner. Interestingly, the updated UI does not feature a like/dislike button, even though it was available in previous versions. For reference, we’ve attached screenshots of the media controls in Android 12 and Android 13 DP2 below.

As mentioned earlier, YouTube Music v5.16 is currently only available for a small number of users. It hasn’t rolled out widely through the Play Store, but it should make its way to more users over the coming days.

It shouldn’t be long before Google updates the rest of its apps for the upcoming Android 13 release. The company has already seeded the final beta build for the Pixel lineup, and the first stable build should be right around the corner.

What do you think of the updated YouTube Music media controls UI? Is it an improvement compared to the one found on Android 12 devices? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: 9to5Google