YouTube Music app for Wear OS may soon add a Tile to show your recently played music

At Google I/0 last year, Google confirmed that it was working on a YouTube Music app for the Wear OS platform. And pretty sure the company did release the app a few months later alongside the launch of the Wear OS 3. Initially exclusive to the Galaxy Watch 4 series, the YouTube Music app was later expanded to select Wear OS 2 smartwatches featuring the Snapdragon Wear 4100/4100+ chipset. Later on, it also made its way to Snapdragon 3100 Wear 3100 watches. While the app is severely limited in terms of functionality right now, Google is working on some new features to make it better.

According to 9to5Google, the YouTube Music app for Wear OS will soon receive a new Tile that will let users quickly access their favorite music. For the unaware, Tiles are similar to Android’s home screen widgets. Wear OS has Tiles for checking the weather forecast, tracking workout activity, playing a song, starting a workout, sending messages, and so on.

The Tile isn’t live in the YouTube Music app at the moment. However, within the APK’s assets, the 9to5Google has found a preview image of the new Tile. From the image, it appears the Tile will let you quickly access your favorite playlists, specific mixes, or albums. The “Browse” button suggests that the Tile may simply act as a shortcut that will open up that specific section/playlist/album within the app rather than letting you start playing something.

In any case, the feature is still a work in progress and isn’t live in the app just yet. We don’t know when Google plans to officially roll it out to users. We’ll keep an eye out and let you know as soon as we discover new information. In case the YouTube Music app isn’t officially available for your Wear OS smartwatch, you can try installing the unofficial port based on YouTube Vanced.