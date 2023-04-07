Most people are familiar with a lyrics page for a song, showing off lyrics and able to be viewed all in one glance. But real-time lyrics bring a special experience, you get the benefit of time-synced lyrics, that show up line by line as the artist is reciting them. While this isn't a major feature, it does make a big difference when it comes to the experience. Furthermore, it can be fun to use these same lyrics for a night of karaoke with friends and family.

According to 9to5Google, the feature of time-synced or real-time lyrics if finally rolling out YouTube Music users. Apparently, it's not a wide roll-out, so you'll have to check your app to see if you can access the feature. While it will be new to most YouTube Music users, it was made available late last year, revealing itself when a user cast the app. Casting YouTube Music revealed time-synced lyrics, with large album art to the left, and lyrics on the right. This experience was clean and is actually quite different from the UI users will see when activating real-time lyrics in the app on an Android handset.

If your app has the ability, you can head into an album of your choice, select a song, and just tap on the Lyrics tab, which should be in the middle of the playback UI. If the update hasn't arrived yet, you should just see a wall of text, with a source for the lyrics on the very bottom. If the real-time lyrics are enabled, you will see a very different screen with large lines of lyrics, progressing whenever the artist performs the song.

While it's great that YouTube Music is finally getting real-time lyrics, most music streaming services have had it for quite some time. If it took this long to enable the feature on Android, one has to really wonder how long it will take for it to arrive to Google's other products and iOS.

