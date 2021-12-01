Google Photos, Google Play Books, & YouTube Music get more new widgets

Over the last few weeks, Google has released a host of new widgets for its vast suite of apps. New widgets for Gmail, Google Drive, Google Keep, Google Photos, YouTube Music, and more apps have already made their way over to users. But Google isn’t done releasing new widgets. Today, the company has announced even more new widgets for YouTube Music, Google Play Books, and Google Photos.

In a recent blog post, Google highlighted the new widgets for YouTube Music, Google Play Books, and Google Photos. The new Google Play Books widget gives you easy access to your full library of books right on your phone’s home screen, and it even lets you keep track of your audiobook progress.

The new YouTube Music Widget adds playback controls and recently played tracks on your home screen. We got our first look at the widget in YouTube Music v4.48.51, and it’s now finally rolling out to users. The widget gives you access to playback controls, a like button, and five or ten recently played songs (depending on the widget’s size).

Lastly, Google Photos will also receive a new People & Pets widget next week. The widget will let you add images of your family and pets to your home screen simply by selecting a few faces and an appropriate frame.

According to the blog post, the new YouTube Music and Google Play Books widgets should become available to users starting today. The Google Photos People & Pets widget will start rolling out next week and should reach all users in the following days.

