To get community feedback on new features, the YouTube Music team is launching a new program that will give select users early access to features and a platform to share feedback. As part of the program, the team is setting up a "Listening Room" on Discord to get an "exclusive group of users" in contact with the YouTube Music product team and offering users a free year of YouTube Music Premium.

If you're a YouTube Music user and want to join the Listening Room program, you'll have to meet the following requirements:

Be a lover of music

Use YouTube Music as your primary music streaming service for a year (you can still continue using another music streaming service at the same time)

Give regular feedback through conversations and polls on Discover

Agree to NOT share any information -- i.e., taking screenshots, pictures, or recordings of conversations or early features with anyone outside of the Discord group

Those who agree to the terms can sign up for the program by filling out a form enquiring how often they use a streaming service, which service they consider their primary option, and which service they're actively paying for. Users will also have to provide details about the devices used to listen to music on YouTube Music and specify their favorite artists and genres.

Furthermore, the form requires users to select from one of seven different user types that best describe them and provide details about short-form video consumption and how often they listen to audio-first content like podcasts, interviews, audiobooks, etc. Lastly, since the Listening Room will be hosted on Discord, the form enquires about the user's current Discord usage. For additional details, follow the link below to the YouTube Music Listening Room form.

Sign-up for YouTube Music's Listening Room program

Via: 9to5Google