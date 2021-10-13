YouTube Music is now available for some Snapdragon Wear 3100 watches

At I/O 2021 in May, Google confirmed it was working on a YouTube Music app for Wear OS. The company released the app following the Galaxy Watch 4 launch event in August. However, it initially supported the new Wear OS 3 smartwatches from Samsung. Late last month, YouTube started rolling out an update for the app that added support for some Wear OS 2 devices featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 or 4100+ chipset. Now, the company is rolling out another update with support for a few Snapdragon Wear 3100 watches.

According to 9to5Google, Google has started rolling out another update for the YouTube Music Wear OS app on the Play Store. The update adds support for two Snapdragon Wear 3100 smartwatches running Wear OS 2 — the Moto 360 and the TAG Heuer Connected. If you have either of these smartwatches, you can now download the YouTube Music app from the Play Store.

At the moment, we’re not sure if the update extends support to other Snapdragon Wear 3100 watches running Wear OS 2 or not. In case you’re using a Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch or another Snapdragon Wear 3100 watch, make sure to drop a comment to let us know if the YouTube Music app is available for you.

If the YouTube Music app is not available for your smartwatch, you can try installing the unofficial YouTube Music app for Wear OS 2 smartwatches. The unofficial app is essentially a port of the smartphone version of YouTube Music Vanced, so its UI is a bit clunky. If you can get past the poorly optimized UI, the unofficial app is perfectly serviceable. You can follow the detailed instructions provided in the XDA forum thread to install the unofficial YouTube Music app on your Wear OS 2 smartwatch. Note that in order to log into your Google account on the unofficial app, you’ll need to install Vanced microG Settings on your phone.