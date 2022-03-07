YouTube Music now lets you share your favorite songs to Snapchat Stories, Instagram integration still missing

You can now finally share your favorite songs from YouTube Music to Snapchat Stories. We first learned about this feature all the way back in 2020. However, it wasn’t until December last year that the feature officially arrived — only on iOS at the time. And now, at long last, it’s finally making its way to Android.

As spotted by several users on Reddit, the YouTube Music app for Android now lets you share songs to your Snapchat Stories. When you open the share sheet menu in YouTube Music, you’ll now see Snapchat as one of the share targets. Tapping on the Snapchat button generates a Story of the song you’re currently playing. The Story includes the song name, album art, artist name, and a link for viewers to open the song in YouTube Music.

You can customize the story from the Snapchat editor and send it to your specific friends or “My Story.” It’s a small change but one that should have been part of the YouTube Music experience since day one.

Unfortunately, Instagram integration is still not working, it seems, so you won’t be able to post YouTube Music tracks to your Instagram stories just yet. As reported by some users, the Instagram icon does show up in the share sheet menu, but when you tap on it, it leads to the YouTube Music app crashing.

The Snapchat Stories integration has widely rolled out on Android with the latest version of YouTube Music. If it’s not showing up on your end, try updating the app from the Google Play Store or grab the latest APK from APKMirror.

In related news, “Recommended radios” and a revamped UI for “Add to playlist” that YouTube Music started testing in January is now widely available.

Have you received the Snapchat Stories integration in the YouTube Music app? Let us know in the comments below.

