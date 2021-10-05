YouTube Music is testing a new widget that shows your recently played songs

Google recently started testing a new Material You home screen widget for YouTube Music. The new widget has a series of circles instead of a simple row of buttons. It displays the album art in the middle, with a like button and a play button along the edges. While that widget is yet to roll out widely, Google has started testing another home screen widget for the app that shows your recently played songs.

Google added this new widget in YouTube Music version 4.48.51. However, it’s currently disabled by default. XDA’s Mishaal Rahman managed to enable the widget manually and captured the following screenshots.

As you can see, the new 4×2 YouTube Music widget shows the album art and name of the current song, the like button, and the play/pause button in the top row, along with the album art for five more songs in the bottom row. Vertically expanding the widget adds another row with five songs.

Although the widget should show recently played songs in the second and third rows, it only shows the currently playing track in all tiles in the attached screenshots. That’s probably because the widget is still in development or due to the fact that Mishaal tested it with uploaded tracks. Google will likely address this by the time the widget starts rolling out to users.

(Screenshot: Futur3Sn0w)

It’s also worth noting that the new YouTube Music widget supports Android 12’s dynamic theming and automatically adjusts its color based on the dominant colors from the current wallpaper. Furthermore, a screenshot shared by tipster Futur3Sn0w reveals that the widget can display even more tracks on third-party launchers. This suggests that the sizing of the widget is dynamic, but it’s limited to ten slots on the Pixel launcher.

As mentioned earlier, the widget is disabled by default in the current YouTube Music release. We expect Google to enable it in a future update.