YouTube Music rolls out a revamped playlist UI to some users

YouTube Music has been steadily gaining new features and improvements as of late. In March, the service picked up Snapchat integration, allowing users to share their favorite songs on Snapchat Stories. Then last month, the streaming service added a couple of new features such as an improved radio algorithm for better artist discovery, Family Shelf, and shuffle support for YouTube Music for Wear OS. Now Google is testing a brand new playlist UI on the mobile app.

As spotted by Reddit user u/MoistTart3258, the latest YouTube Music update brings a redesigned playlist UI. The new UI moves the album cover art to the center, with the playlist’s name and the row of buttons appearing just below. Meanwhile, a blurred background, created based on the album art, at the top gives the playlist page a pleasant look.

The play button appears prominently in the middle while the download, library, share, and a three-dot menu are placed on either side. The dedicated shuffle button, however, is gone. As you can see in the screenshots, the latest UI is much cleaner and more cohesive than the old UI.

The new playlist UI for YouTube Music has only been spotted on one device. It appears the revamp only applies to the playlists while albums are still subject to the same old UI. However, we expect both albums and playlists to follow the updated design once the change widely rolls out to users.

The revamped playlist UI isn’t widely available as of yet. It wasn’t available on any of my Android devices running the latest version of YouTube Music. We’ll keep an eye out and let you know once it goes live for everyone.

Have you received the new playlist UI in the YouTube Music app? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Reddit

Via: 9to5Google