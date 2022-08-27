The Summer Recap playlist rolls out to YouTube Music subscribers

Summertime is quickly coming to an end, and YouTube Music is ready to give you one last hurrah. The service has released its Summer Recap, filled with some of your most memorable music tracks from the past couple of months.

If you’re confused about the Summer Recap, it’s part of a new YouTube Music offering that started in June. The platform first introduced seasonal recaps a couple of months ago after it found that its annual recap feature was a hit. So, going forward, listeners will get customized seasonal playlists for spring, summer, fall, and winter. Subscribers will get a total of five music recaps a year, including the annual recap.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

As mentioned before, as part of the Summer Recap, YouTube has prepared your favorite music, from all of the albums and singles to playlists you have listened to all summer long, and organized it into one huge listening experience. When you open YouTube Music, you’ll get a new landing page that shows the personalized music playlist. YouTube Music subscribers can share the playlist with friends and family.

If you completely forgot about YouTube Music, you’ll probably be surprised, as a lot has changed. The app has seen several improvements, like introducing Snapchat integration in March and refining its radio algorithm. Furthermore, if you’re running Android 13, the app will have many visual changes, including updated media controls. The app now also offers improved support on Wear OS devices.

If you haven’t tried it in a while, it might be worth checking out. YouTube Music is currently priced at $9.99 monthly in the United States. It offers access to millions of ad-free songs and the ability to download music for offline listening. If you’re more into YouTube, you can access YouTube Music for free with a YouTube Premium account.

Source: YouTube Blog