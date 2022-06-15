If annual music recaps weren’t enough, YouTube Music will now give you seasonal ones

Last year, YouTube Music introduced its annual recap feature, giving users an oppurtunity to revisit some of their favorite songs from the past year. After positive feedback, the service will take things a step further by introducing a seasonal recap, giving users the opportunity to hear recaps four more times a year.

Starting today, YouTube Music listeners will be able to hear their favorite tracks for the season in its Spring Recap. In the app, there will be Spring Recap landing page which will host a personalized Spring Recap playlist. Users will also be able to share the recap playlist and its stats. As mentioned previously, this recap will become seasonal going forward. That means you can expect this kind of recap for fall, winter, spring, and summer. Fear not, you will still also get your annual recap at the end of the year.

YouTube Music will now deliver five recaps over the course of a year

YouTube is one of the most popular video streaming services in the world, but its Music division isn’t quite as dominating. While YouTube Music has a respectable number of users, it sits behind other music streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. Despite this, it has made strides over the past few years, improving its service, app, and offerings. YouTube Music has recently introduced integrations with Snapchat, improved its radio algorithm, showed off a revamped UI, and more.

YouTube Music is currently priced at $9.99 a month in the United States. It offers access to millions of songs, ad-free listening, and the ability to download music for offline listening. If you’ve never tried it, you can subscribe to the free trial, which will give you all of the above features for free for one month. For those looking for a less traditional route for free music streaming, you can check out our comprehensive list featuring NewPipe, SkyTube, LibreTube, and more.

