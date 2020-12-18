YouTube Music is testing a grid layout for singles and albums from artists

After killing off Google Play Music earlier this year, Google has been making constant efforts to bring YouTube Music up to par with the outgoing app. The company has rolled out several new features to the app over the last few months, and it has also enabled a few features for free accounts that were previously only available to users who had a premium subscription. Along with that, Google has also tested a couple of UI changes for the app, like introducing a new activity bar that gives users quick access to four personalized playlists. Now, Google is testing another new UI change with a couple of users that will change the Singles and Album layouts on artist pages.

The new Singles and Albums layout in YouTube Music was recently spotted by Reddit user u/Iordbrack, who shared the following screenshots. As you can see, the updated layout displays all the singles and albums from an artist in a grid format instead of the current list layout.

The new grid layout brings the album art to the forefront and shows the song name and release year underneath. As of now, it isn’t clear if the app will provide users with an option to switch between these layouts, but I sure hope it does. I personally prefer the existing list format as it shows a larger number of songs/albums at once. The grid layout, on the other hand, barely shows 6 songs/albums. While I’m not a fan of the grid layout, I do appreciate the new cast button in the top right corner, which will make it much easier to cast to other devices from YouTube Music.

Which layout do you prefer? Do you think Google should add a toggle to let users pick the Singles/Albums page layout? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.