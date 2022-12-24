When it comes to music streaming services and apps, there are a lot of great choices. While a majority offer nearly identical features, with a vast library of millions of songs, there are little things here and there that make each one stand on its own. Although not as talked about as, say, Apple Music or Spotify, YouTube Music still offers a relatively good experience, with small perks here and there that you can't find on the two other services. With that said, it looks like YouTube Music is rolling out a new update to some users, giving them a new UI featuring time-synced lyrics when casting the app to a compatible device.

Image via u/PmMeYourChromebook

The news comes from a user on Reddit, who shared the details of the new feature, showing off a picture of it in action. While not the most detailed post, the user did leave some notes about the new UI, sharing that it was "very reminiscent of Apple Music's lyrics UI." Furthermore, when YouTube Music is cast, and the lyrics are shown, the album art gets shifted to the left, leaving the lyrics prominently shown on the right-hand side. In addition, blurred album art is utilized for the background and perhaps most important, the lyrics are synchronized with the music.

This is a huge deal because the YouTube Music app doesn't natively offer this feature currently when viewing lyrics on a smartphone or tablet. So, it appears at this time, time-synced lyrics are exclusive to a casting environment. The folks at 9to5Google attempted to replicate it but were unable to get it working on a couple of devices. While exciting, it will be interesting to see how long it takes for this feature to roll out to more users and also when it will become available without casting.

Source: Reddit

Via: 9to5Google