Download YouTube Music Vanced APK

YouTube Music Vanced is a modded version of the YouTube Music app, offered by the same developers who made YouTube Vanced. The mod adds a number of features to the official app, like built-in adblocking and background playback without pauses. This page has installation instructions and download links for both non-rooted and rooted devices.

Latest version of YT Music Vanced

The latest version of Music Vanced is 4.18.50.

How to install YouTube Music Vanced with Vanced Manager

Just like the regular YouTube Vanced, users can simply install the Vanced Manager app and it will facilitate the process of installing MicroG and YouTube Music Vanced. The app also makes it easy to install future updates, so we highly recommend going this route for download and install.

Steps:

Download the latest Vanced Manager from here on your Android device. Install the app and open it. During the initial configuration wizard, grant the app superuser access if you need to install the root variant. If you prefer the non-root variant, then tap “Install” next to MicroG on the main menu. Follow the instructions to allow installing from unknown apps. MicroG will download and then you’ll tap “Install” when it’s ready. Next, tap “Install” next to Music. YouTube Music Vanced will download and you’ll tap “Install” when it’s ready. Success! You should now have the app downloaded and installed on your phone, without much effort.

Vanced Manager Downloads

Title Latest Version Codename MD5 Checksum Vanced Manager 2.5.1 Weed 10b4822bda3490f266e17b5eb5cc60d9

Note for Huawei/Honor users

Starting from v0.2.12-203316, Vanced MicroG has a special “Huawei” button in the login wizard. If you are running a Huawei (and Honor) device that doesn’t come with Google Play Services by default but you sideloaded them later, you can still log in to your YouTube/Google account while using Vanced modded apps using that option.