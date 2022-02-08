YouTube Music on Galaxy Watch 4 to get streaming support, but Google Assistant still months away

In August last year, Google finally released a Wear OS app for YouTube Music. The app debuted on the Galaxy Watch 4 series and was later expanded to select Wear OS smartwatches featuring the Snapdragon Wear 4100/4100+/3100 chipsets. In its current form, the app doesn’t let you stream music, requiring you to manually download songs on your watch. But that’s set to change soon.

Earlier today, Samsung announced a new software update for the Galaxy Watch 4. Within the announcement post, Samsung confirmed that streaming support for the YouTube Music Wear OS app is coming in a future update.

“Coming soon through an additional update, users will be able to stream music over Wi-Fi or LTE from the YouTube Music app on their Galaxy Watch4. This means that users can leave their phone behind and still enjoy their favorite artists as they work out on-the-go,” Samsung said in a blog post.

This is indeed great news as streaming support has been one of the most requested features for YouTube Music for Wear OS. While Google has yet to make a separate announcement, we hope the feature won’t be exclusive to the Galaxy Watch 4 series and will also be making its way to other Wear OS smartwatches.

Galaxy Watch 4 The Galaxy Watch 4 comes equipped Exynos W920 chip, ECG, blood pressure monitoring, and Wear OS 3.

Meanwhile, those waiting for Google Assistant to arrive on the Galaxy Watch 4 will have to do some more waiting. Samsung says Google Assistant support will be available on the Galaxy Watch 4 series in the “coming months. The company has provided no specific timeline as of yet. We don’t know why it’s taking Samsung and Google so long to bring Assistant support to the Galaxy Watch 4 lineup. In the meantime, Galaxy Watch 4 owners will have to be content with Samsung’s Bixby assistant.

In related news, the Galaxy Watch 4 will soon be getting a new software update. The update will add a new interval target feature for cyclists and runners, a sleep coaching program, and new body composition insights.