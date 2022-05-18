YouTube Music for Wear OS finally receives streaming support and a new Tile

The YouTube Music app for Wear OS has been missing quite a few important features since it debuted last year. But it’s finally getting better. Earlier this year, we learned that the app was set to get streaming support as well as a new Tile. Both features are now official and will soon be making their way to your Wear OS smartwatch.

The YouTube Music Wear OS app is gaining the ability to stream music over LTE or Wi-Fi, allowing users to listen to their favorite music without having to keep their phones nearby. This has been a long time coming and something that should have been there since Day 1. But at last, it’s finally here. Note that you’ll need a YouTube Premium subscription to download or stream music. Google also notes that cellular streaming isn’t supported on iOS.

“First, starting this week you will be able to stream music over LTE* or WiFi, so you can listen to your favorite playlists wherever you go, even when your phone isn’t nearby. Second, you can now add a new YouTube Music tile to your watch that allows quick access to your recently played playlist or to the browse page of the YouTube Music app,” wrote Google in a user community post.

In addition, Google has also announced a new Tile for YouTube Music, allowing users to quickly access their recently played music right from the home screen.

The new features will start rolling out this week. However, I’m not seeing them on my Galaxy Watch 4 just yet.

Google launched the companion Wear OS app for YouTube Music in August last year. Initially, the app was exclusive to the Galaxy Watch 4 series, with Google later expanding the app to select Wear OS 2 smartwatches. Google says it plans to bring the app to many more devices later this year.

Source: Wear OS support page