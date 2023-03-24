There are a lot of great music streaming services out there. But, if you're looking to get seasonal recaps of your music all year round, then there's only one service you can go to — YouTube Music. The company has now released a new recap playlist for winter 2023, giving users a chance to revisit some of their favorite music from the past few months.

Of course, if you want to revisit all your favorite music from the holidays, and you're a YouTube Music users, you can head into the app, and get greeted by a small slideshow exploring the moment, along with a full playlist that should have some of your most listened to music from the past few months. While the visual banner for the Winter Recap was initially towards the top portion of the app, it looks like over the course of a day, it has been moved to the lower part of the app. While this doesn't really change much from a user perspective, it was one of the changes that 9to5Google noticed, that had changed from its initial report.

These types of music recaps have become quite popular over the years, with Spotify initially launching the tradition many years ago. Since then, companies like Apple and YouTube have followed suit, bring their own twist to the recap playlist. For the most part, it's nice to be able to revisit music you've listened to throughout the year. However, where YouTube Music differs is that it offers its recap playlists every season, giving users even more playlists throughout the year. While this might still be a good thing, sometimes it could be a bit much when you're getting a recap playlist every three months. But is there really such a thing as too much music?

Source: 9to5Google