YouTube Music’s new Energize mood filter is here to pump you up on a long day

The YouTube Music app features an activity bar on the home page that lets you quickly access playlists that match your current mood or activity. While at the gym, you can choose the “Workout” filter to get recommendations and mixes to get yourself pumped up. For relaxing and studying, there are “Focus” and “Relax” filters. Now YouTube Music is adding another activity called Energize to the list to help you boost your energy when you’re having a long day or feeling unmotivated.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google has started rolling out a new mood filter called Energize to the YouTube Music app for Android and iOS. It joins Workout, Focus, Relax, and Commute filters. The Energize filter appears in the activity bar at the top of the Home tab. It’s the last option, so you will have to scroll to the side to reveal it. When you tap on it, the button turns white, indicating you’re in Energize mode.

The “Mixed for you” section features the main Energy Supermix and Mixes 1, 2, 3. Then there is a range of different playlists spanning different genres such as Pop bangers, Dance club beats, Indie & Alt anthems, Country pick-me-ups, Hip-Hop energy, Rock & punk anthems, and so on.

The new Energize filter is rolling out widely on Android and iOS. If you’re not seeing the feature just yet, you can update your YouTube Music app to the latest version from the Google Play Store.

While not as widely popular as Spotify or Apple Music, YouTube Music remains one of the best music streaming services out there. Over the past months, it has gained several new features like free background playback in select regions, community-generated playlists, a Material You home screen widget, and so on. Meanwhile, Google recently released a native YouTube Music app for select Snapdragon Wear 3100-powered watches.