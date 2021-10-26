YouTube adds a “New to you” tab to help you discover fresh content

In a bid to make it easier for users to discover new creators and fresh content, YouTube is introducing a new personalized tab called “New to you.” YouTube started testing the feature earlier this year, and now it’s finally rolling it out to everyone.

The New to you tab is now available (via Android Police) on the YouTube homepage across mobile, web, and smart TVs. While the YouTube homepage feed is usually made up of content from creators you follow, the “New to you” tab aims to give exposure to lesser-known creators. YouTube says the feature goes beyond the typical content recommendations you get on your feed and tries to expose you to new content and creators you haven’t previously explored.

Since it’s a personalized feature, YouTube says the New to you tab may not always be available. Also, you’ll need to be signed with a Google account to see it.

Tap “New to you” in the Topics bar on Home 🏠 to find new creators & fresh content beyond your typical recommendations (Not seeing it? Try refreshing!). Let us know what you think! Info: https://t.co/qjUkLT0ICE pic.twitter.com/vclApRgiX5 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 25, 2021

“You’ve told us that you want to see new creators and new videos after you’ve caught up on your recommendations, so we hope this new option keeps things fresh, while also helping creators connect with new audiences,” said YouTube in a post.

The “New to you” tab will appear in the topics bar in the YouTube mobile app. When you click on the tab, it turns gradient. If you don’t see it, you can try refreshing the feed. You may also get the prompt to try out the new tab as you scroll through the feed.

YouTube has picked up several nifty features lately, including auto-translated content, video chapter integration in search results, a new gesture to quickly scrub through videos, and so on. YouTube is also testing Google Assistant integration on the YouTube Android app to provide search suggestions for videos you’re watching.