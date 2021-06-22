YouTube may soon let you play entire videos right on the home page

The YouTube app currently shows previews of videos when you’re browsing through them on the home page. The previews play automatically as you scroll through the home page, giving you a glimpse of the video before you even tap on it. However, the autoplay previews don’t play with sound, and the app doesn’t give you an option to turn on captions. But YouTube has now started testing a new change that will let you play entire videos on the app’s home page, complete with sound, an option to turn on subtitles, and even a progress bar.

The change has already started showing up for some YouTube users, and it adds two new buttons and a progress bar on videos on the home page. The new buttons appear in the top right corner of the video, allowing you to quickly turn on audio and captions on the home page, while the progress bar at the bottom lets you easily scrub through the video.

Android 12, Pixel 4A. You can play entire YouTube video from home screen without actually clicking on it. YouTube has also added an option to toggle CC and scroll through progress player (can see image preview now) @MattNavarra @wongmjane @alex193a @liahaberman @digitaliworld pic.twitter.com/JY8ehkcSUp — Samarth 🍥 (@iamstake) June 22, 2021

As you can see in the attached tweet, the mute/unmute and captions buttons are persistent. So you won’t have to enable/disable them for each video on the home screen. This will let you easily browse through the videos without turning them on or off for each video. It’s also worth noting that the mute/unmute button doesn’t work as intended in the clip, suggesting that the feature is still in its early stages of development.

At the moment, Google seems to be testing the change with a small number of YouTube users. We couldn’t replicate it on any of our devices, which leads us to believe that it isn’t tied to the Android version or a specific device. We’ll update this post as soon as the change starts rolling out to more users.