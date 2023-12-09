Key Takeaways YouTube Premium and Music recently increased in the US, with grandfathered accounts also affected from next month.

Affected customers will now have to pay $13.99/month for YouTube Premium, up from their previous rates.

The price hike may not sit well with customers, as it represents a 75% increase for some.

A few months ago, Google increased the prices of YouTube Premium and YouTube Music in the United States, with the services charging $10.99/month and $13.99/month, respectively. However, some accounts were exempt from this price bump; those being subscribers to YouTube Red or Google Play Music, who were grandfathered into the YouTube Premium service. Now, Google has confirmed that the price hike will also apply to these grandfathered accounts from next month.

According to 9to5Google, YouTube is sending out emails to affected customers informing them that they'll have to pay $13.99/month for YouTube Premium from January 2024. The email notes that Google doesn't "make these decisions lightly, but this update will allow us to continue to improve Premium and support the creators and artists you watch on YouTube."

Subscribers who will now have to pay the standard YouTube Premium rate were previously being charged $7.99/month or $9.99/month due to their legacy subscriptions. The move doesn't come as a surprise, because when Google raised the prices a few months ago, it told these customers that they would have at least three months on their current rate before the hike applies to them too, as a way of showing appreciation for its loyal customers.

For those unaware, YouTube Premium is the service's paid subscription tier that offers an ad-free experience, playback in the background, a 1080p Premium viewing configuration, 1080p offline downloads, and more. As it stands, grandfathered accounts from YouTube Red and Google Play Music have the option to pay the standard rate of $13.99/month or cancel their subscription altogether. It remains to be seen how affected customers react to the price hike because, for many of them, the cost will be raised by 75%. This is a fairly significant bump, especially if they don't find YouTube Premium's extra features particularly beneficial for their daily use.