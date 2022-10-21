Just days after ending the 4K paywall experiment, YouTube has started notifying users of a price change for the YouTube Premium Family Plan. According to screenshots of YouTube's email shared by subscribers on Reddit and Twitter, the price change affects subscribers in several regions, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, New Zealand, and Japan. While the price change is only applicable to the Family Plan in these regions, subscribers in Turkey and Argentina will also have to pay more for Individual membership.

In the email, YouTube states that the price change "will take place on your next billing cycle starting on or after November 21, 2022. To check the status of your account and billing information, go to your Settings > Purchases and Memberships page. All members have the flexibility to pause or cancel anytime here." However, the company does not provide an explanation for the hike.

Subscribers in the U.S. and Canada will have to shell out $22.99 per month (up from $17.99) for the Family Plan, while those in the U.K. and Japan will have to pay £19.99 and ¥2,280 (previously £17.99 and ¥1,780) from the next billing cycle. However, original YouTube Red Family Plan subscribers will be switched to the new pricing starting April next year. You can find the updated pricing for other regions in the table below.

Country Old price Updated price United States $17.99 $22.99 Canada $17.99 $22.99 U.K. £17.99 £19.99 New Zealand 19.99 NZD 29.99 NZD Japan ¥1,780 ¥2,280 Turkey (Individual plan) 16.99 TRY 29.99 TRY Turkey (Family plan) 29.99 TRY 59.99 TRY Argentina (Individual plan) 119 ARS 389 ARS Argentina (Family plan) 179 ARS 699 ARS

In addition, YouTube Premium subscribers in the U.S. who subscribed through the Apple App Store will have to pay $29.99 per month for the Family Plan starting next month. As mentioned earlier, the price hike currently does not affect the Individual plan in the U.S., U.K., Canada, New Zealand, and Japan, but that could change in the future.

If you're a YouTube Premium Family Plan subscriber and don't agree with the price change, you can share your feedback with Google on this support page.

Source: Reddit (1,2), Twitter (1,2)

Via: 9to5Google, Android Police