YouTube Premium subscribers can claim three months of Microsoft’s PC Game Pass for free

At “The Game Awards 2021” yesterday, Microsoft announced that it’s rebranding its “Xbox Game Pass for PC” to “PC Game Pass.” The new name drops the Xbox bit for a less confusing branding. Shortly after Microsoft’s announcement, Google has now begun notifying YouTube Premium subscribers about an offer that lets them try out PC Game Pass for free.

According to 9to5Google, Google is offering its YouTube Premium subscribers three months of Microsoft’s PC Game Pass for free. The company is sending out the offer to active subscribers via email.

“We’re showing some gaming love to our Premium members so you can level up with more than 100 high-quality PC games like the brand-new Halo Infinite — out now,” the email reads.

Screenshot credit: 9to5Google

To redeem the offer, you’ll need a Microsoft account. Google notes that the offer is only applicable for new Game Pass members. That means if you’re already subscribed to Xbox Game Pass or have used the service before, you won’t be able to claim the offer. The offer is only valid till December 31, 2021, and is limited to the US.

If you’re a YouTube Premium subscriber, check your inbox; you should have received the offer email from Google. Assuming you haven’t used Xbox/PC Game Pass before, you should be able to claim the offer by clicking on the “Redeem Now” button within the email. Note that you’ll need a credit card to activate the offer. Once the offer ends, you can continue to use the service for $9.99 per month.

With PC Game Pass, YouTube Premium users will have access to over 100 games including Microsoft Flight Simulator: Standard Game of the Year Edition, Halo Infinite, Dicey Dungeons, Final Fantasy XII-2, and more. You can check out the entire game library here.

Are you a YouTube Premium user? If so, have you received the PC Game Pass offer? Let us know in the comments below.