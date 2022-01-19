YouTube introduces annual YouTube Premium & Music plans at a discounted price

Discounted pricing ends Jan 23

YouTube has introduced new annual subscription plans for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music. The new plans are currently available at a discounted price, but the promotion ends soon. If you’re a YouTube Premium or YouTube Music subscriber, you should check out the new annual subscription plans below and consider subscribing before the offer ends.

According to 9to5Google, the new YouTube Premium annual plan is currently available for $107.99. In comparison, YouTube Premium’s monthly plan, which costs $11.99 per month, is about $36 more expensive annually. Both existing and new subscribers can get this plan, but you need to hurry because the promotional pricing ends on January 23.

Screenshots: 9to5Google

The new YouTube Music Premium annual subscription is also available at a discounted price of $89.99, which is around $2.50 per month cheaper than the monthly subscription plan. After the promotion ends on January 23, the YouTube Premium annual subscription plan will set you back $119.99, while the YouTube Music Premium annual plan will cost $99.99.

A YouTube support page further adds that the new annual plans are non-recurring subscriptions. This means that users will have to manually renew their subscriptions every year. It’s also worth noting that YouTube will not offer partial refunds on these plans if you want to stop using its services after a few months. The new annual subscription plans are only available to individual subscribers in the following regions: the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, Germany, Thailand, India, and Japan.

Along with the new annual subscription plans, YouTube has announced that it will scale back a significant portion on YouTube Originals. In a statement on Twitter (via The Verge), YouTube’s Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl said: “Going forward, we will only be funding programs that are part of our Black Voices and YouTube Kids Funds. We will honor our commitment for already contracted shows in progress and creators who are involved with those shows should expect to hear from us directly in the coming days.”

An update on YouTube Originals: pic.twitter.com/PixhgZ2yhU — Robert Kyncl (@rkyncl) January 18, 2022

Kyncl provided a couple of reasons behind this decision, including a shift to other initiatives like YouTube’s Creator Shorts Fund, Black Voices Fund and Live Shopping programming, and YouTube Global Head of Original Content Susanne Daniels’s departure from the company.