YouTube debuts Premium experimental feature only available until September 1

YouTube has been around for a long time. But, even after billions of views, the platform continues to evolve. There are more tools than ever for creators, and the watching experience has also received numerous enhancements. Today, YouTube is offering its Premium subscribers a new feature, but it will only be around for a limited time.

YouTube’s new pinch to zoom feature will allow users to pinch into a video while it is windowed. To be clear, this isn’t adjusting the size of the picture-in-picture window; it is actually adjusting the video itself. Along with zooming in and out, users can move inside the frame if they choose to. This is quite unique, and some could benefit from being able to watch videos in this way.

The landscape has changed dramatically since digital video first hit the internet, and it has forced all players in the space to evolve. YouTube is still a big part of it, and it has had to adapt. The company has introduced features such as higher resolutions, better streaming technologies, and, most importantly, enhancements for various apps on different platforms. All the while making sure that the platform is safe to use.

More recently, YouTube has introduced features that borrow and compete with competitors like TikTok. While it might be a simple change, it could easily be something that takes off. If you are interested in trying the new pinch to zoom feature, make sure you are a YouTube Premium subscriber, head to the source link below, sign up for experimental features, and enjoy. Remember, this feature is a limited release. YouTube has stated that it will be available until September 1. What happens after that is anyone’s guess.

