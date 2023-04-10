After years of peddling the same features and perks, YouTube Premium is finally getting a boost, offering users more features for the same monthly subscription fee. While all of these new these features won't appeal to everyone, there are some incredible options here, so there's bound to be at least something fore everyone.

Users have been able to queue up content for quite some time when watching YouTube using a browser, but now that functionality is finally arriving to mobile devices. If you're not familiar with how a queue works on YouTube, users can take any video displayed on the screen and add it to a queue to watch it later. This can be done while watching a video or just when browsing through a list of videos. Sometimes this can be extremely beneficial, especially when you have limited time and there's so much content to watch on the platform.

Whether you're watching a live stream or just enjoying some relaxing ASMR videos, YouTube Premium will now allow users to share the experience, enjoying anything on YouTube together. The feature is going to be live for Android users and will rely on Google Meet Live Sharing. For Apple iOS users, the feature will be available in the coming weeks through its SharePlay feature. While group watching experiences have been available from other video streaming services for quite some time now, it's good to see the ability land on YouTube, especially considering that this could be a great feature for those attending streamed work seminars or watching conferences.

If all of that wasn't already enough, users will now finally be able to just pick up where they left off with synced playback arriving to Android, iOS, and YouTube on the browser. That means no matter what device you're using, you're going to just continue your watching experience, making it a breeze to enjoy your content no matter where you are. YouTube is also highlighting its video download feature, giving users the ability to watch video without having an internet connection. While not new, YouTube Premium's Smart Download is getting a shout-out in the press release, with the feature downloading recommended videos while on Wi-Fi, making sure that you're always topped up with videos to watch. Of course, you can also set it to download content you want, keeping your library fresh with channels you're subscribed to.

Additionally, YouTube is going to be rolling out its 1080p enhanced bitrate option to iOS users, giving Premium subscribers a new viewing experience when watching YouTube videos. The new bitrate mode will be "extra crisp and clear, especially for videos with lots of detail and motion." This can be helpful for videos that have a lot of motion or fast moving shots like in sports. If you're not an iOS user, Google does state that it's bringing this feature to the web version of YouTube in the near feature, so you'll be able to try it out soon. Unfortunately, there is no word on the Android front.

With YouTube Premium being around for what seems like ages now, it's great that it's evolving past its main perks of ad-free videos, along with the added bonus of being able to download content for offline viewing. For those who have never tried YouTube Premium, this might be a great chance to give it a go. While the initial perks of the service were okay, the new features bring even more value, making it a bit more worthwhile to shell out the monthly subscription fee.

While there isn't a dedicated YouTube Premium app, you can always sign up for the service using the main YouTube app or going online to the YouTube website. Depending on your region, YouTube may offer a free trial, giving you a limited amount of time to experience the service. Remember to also download the YouTube Music app as well, because a subscription to YouTube Premium will also give you access to commercial free listening and thousands of popular artists and albums.

