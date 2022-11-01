YouTube wants you to spend more on the platform instead of moving back and forth between other streaming services. That's why it's rolling out a new feature called Primetime Channels that will give you access to content from various streaming services right in your YouTube feed.

An early version of Primetime Channels has started rolling out to users in the U.S., and you can access it by heading to the Movies & TV hub on the updated YouTube UI. The feature gives you access to over 30 channels with content from streaming services like SHOWTIME®, STARZ, Paramount+, AMC+, ViX+, and more. In addition, Google plans to add streaming services like NBA League Pass to the feature soon.

You can sign up for these services within YouTube, and all associated content will appear in your YouTube feed. You'll also be able to access it on dedicated Primetime Channel homepages, which will also include curated trailers, behind-the-scenes footage, and cast interviews from TV shows and movies. Furthermore, you'll also be able to access Primetime Channel content through YouTube's search feature, and YouTube will also show you personalized recommendations on your home page based on your interests.

The new Primetime Channel experience is currently limited to YouTube users in the U.S. the feature is available through the YouTube app for mobile and TVs. At the moment, it is not clear if the feature will be available in YouTube on the web or not. The platform has not shared any plans to expand it to other regions. We'll make sure to let you know as soon as the company shares more details.

What do you think of YouTube's new Primetime Channels feature? Would you enjoy viewing content from other streaming services on YouTube, or would you rather use dedicated apps for each service? Let us know in the comments section below.