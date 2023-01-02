YouTube has slowly revamped its UI, bringing enhancements to the web version and mobile apps on various platforms. While some of the changes are subtle, they can mean a lot to someone that uses the app religiously. Now, it looks like a minor update is finally rolling out to more devices, with the scrub bar going from a bright red to a more mellow white.

The change was first reported by 9to5Google a few weeks ago, when it reported that the scrub bar on the YouTube app had changed from the traditional red to a more subtle white / gray color when moving across the video timeline. It was noted at the time that this behavior only appeared when the device was set to dark mode. At the time, the change was seen only on one of its devices.

Fast-forward a few weeks, and now it looks like the update is rolling out to other devices, which could single a wider release. Despite this, it looks like the behavior on devices still remains the same, with the progress bar changing to a white color when watching a video, ditching the more vibrant red that was in place for quite some time. For those that live on YouTube, this change will be a welcome one, offering a less distracting UI that easy on the eyes when watching hours of videos.

For now, this change is located only in the player when watching a video. Other areas of the app still use the red color when a video is in progress like when auto-play is enabled on the home page. The timeline will also come alive with red if you tap the scrubber, changing from white to red, in order to give you a better indication of where you're progressing to and from. While it's a small change, you can be sure that YouTube will be doing much more in 2023 in order to improve its experience even further.

