YouTube’s TikTok clone, Shorts, goes live in 100+ countries

Short-form videos have become immensely popular in the last couple of years. Vine pioneered the short-form format, and TikTok made it a worldwide sensation. TikTok was once an undisputed champion of the category, but lately, it has been facing some intense competition from established social media giants. Facebook’s Instagram is already giving TikTok some tough time with its Reels, and now YouTube is turning the heat up a notch with the worldwide release of Shorts, its TikTok competitor.

YouTube announced (via Variety) in a blog post on Monday that it’s bringing YouTube Shorts to more than 100 countries around the globe. YouTube says the service is launching in beta, and they’ll be adding more features over time. Up until now, global users could only watch “Shorts” on YouTube. But now, they will be able to create their own short-form videos using the creation tools. Similar to TikTok, YouTube Shorts allows users to create up to 60 seconds long videos. Alongside the global expansion, YouTube says it’s also adding a new set of tools to the service, such as the ability to add text to specific points in your video, automatic caption support, basic filters to color correct your Shorts, and more.

We’re excited to share today that YouTube Shorts is going global. We’re now rolling out our beta across more than 100 countries around the world where YouTube is available.

YouTube Shorts recently gained the ability to sample audio from YouTube videos, allowing creators to use practically any YouTube video as the soundtrack.

Since its first launch in India last year, YouTube Shorts has gradually made its way to multiple markets. Earlier this year, the service went live for select beta users in the US, followed by a wider release in May. Then in last month, we saw YouTube Shorts making its way to 25 new markets including Canada, Brazil, Mexico, the UK, and more.