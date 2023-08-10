Key Takeaways YouTube is making changes to mitigate issues with spam, spam content, and scammers on YouTube Shorts, ensuring a safer space for creators and viewers.

The platform will void certain links posted on YouTube Shorts after August 31, making them unclickable in comments, descriptions, and the vertical live feed.

YouTube plans to gradually roll out changes to clickable social media icons on channel banners, but will provide clickable links on creator channel profiles for mobile and desktop.

Since its launch, YouTube Shorts has exploded in popularity, especially since allowing creators to earn revenue with content. While there have been a lot of positives to come with Shorts, there have also been some negatives as well, like increased spam, spam content, and scammers. Luckily, the brand is well aware of what's going on and is now taking steps to mitigate some of these issues so creators and viewers can exist in a safer space.

The news comes from a post on YouTube's Help page, sharing how new changes will begin rolling later this month, voiding certain links that are posted to the platform. That means after August 31, it will no longer be possible to click on shared links in YouTube Shorts comments, descriptions, and the vertical live feed. Furthermore, YouTube plans to remove the clickable social media icons found on the channel banner on the desktop. While August 31 is the start date, the change is going to be a gradual rollout.

Source: YouTube

While these changes seem small, they could have a big impact on creators. So in addition to these changes, YouTube is also adding clickable links on creator channel profiles for mobile and desktop. YouTube states that this is where creators will be able to share websites, links to social profiles, and more. Although not in place yet, YouTube will also introduce a new way so that creators can still direct their viewers to long-form content. As of now, the plan is to roll this out by the end of September.

Source: YouTube

Of course, this is just the beginning and the platform is still young and will continue to evolve, which will allow it to introduce new features and rules that are meant to protect creators and viewers. For now, viewers can continue to enjoy the content they love most just by using YouTube. As far as creators go, it looks like there will be a few months of a transitional period with regard to links and how they will be shared.