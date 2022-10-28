YouTube recently debuted a revamped UI with a new "ambient" mode that adds dynamic colors from a video to the app background, a darker dark theme, an updated playlist UI, and a cleaner video page. The platform is now rolling out another much-needed UI change that removes YouTube Shorts from the Videos tab on Channel pages.

9to5Google reports that the updated Channel page layout has already started rolling out to users, and it adds dedicated tabs for YouTube Shorts and Livestreams. This means that YouTube Shorts and Livestreams will no longer crowd the main Videos tab on Channel pages, making it easier for users to discover the type of content they wish to view.

In a recent update on the YouTube Help forum, the company said, "Based on your feedback, we're beginning to roll out separate tabs for Shorts, live streams, and long-form videos on all channel pages. We've heard that this will make it easier for viewers to discover the kinds of content they're most interested in when exploring a creator's channel page, so we're excited to bring this to you all!"

The updated Channel page layout has started rolling out to users and it will be available widely in the coming weeks. Once it reaches your device, you'll see the following tabs on Channel pages -- Home, Videos, Shorts, Live, Playlists, Community, and Channels. You'll also get access to filters like "Recently uploaded" and "Popular" to further narrow down your search.

Source: YouTube Help

Via: 9to5Google