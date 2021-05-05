YouTube may soon show video titles, descriptions and captions in your native language

YouTube often tests new features with a small subset of its users before rolling them out to a broader audience. Over the last few months, the platform has conducted several such tests, like hiding the dislike count on some videos, a new clips feature, and more. YouTube has now started testing another cool new feature that will automatically translate video titles, descriptions, captions, and more to your native language.

According to Android Police, the new feature seems to be available for a few users at the moment, and it brings up a translation pop-up on both the web interface and the mobile app. Tapping or clicking on this pop-up automatically translates video titles, descriptions, and captions to your native language.

(Image: Android Police)

Currently, the feature seems to support English to Portuguese translations only. As you can see in the attached screenshots, the feature also translates the view count, subscriber count, button text, and more. This should, in effect, make it much easier for users to navigate through the app.

(Images: Android Police)

As of now, YouTube hasn’t shared any official information about this automatic translation feature. But we expect to learn more in the coming weeks. While the feature only supports English to Portuguese translations right now, it should support more language combinations by the time it’s ready for primetime. YouTube is likely leveraging Google Translate for this feature. Since Translate supports a wide range of languages, it’s safe to assume that YouTube will also offer support for more languages in the final release.

Do let us know if you spot the automatic translation feature on your device in the comments section below, and make sure you mention the language options available for you. If you don’t see it yet, updating the YouTube app may not be of much use as the feature seems to be part of a server-side change.