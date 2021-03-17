YouTube tests copyright checks during upload to stop you from getting your channel banned

If you want to be able to upload your own content to YouTube and maybe even making money off that content, you need to abide by copyright laws. And that’s enforced. Copyright owners and YouTube themselves actively police videos looking for copyright infringements, and if they find something, even the smallest thing, consequences can range from having the copyright owner make money off your video or even having your video taken down, or your channel banned. This is an issue as sometimes some content creators will break copyright laws by accident. It’s a very imperfect system, and YouTube knows this, which is why they are testing copyright checks during upload.

YouTube has a new video upload screen featuring additional copyright checks before publishing (on desktop) h/t @YasserM86 pic.twitter.com/YR4gxdL2Na — 🟣 Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) March 16, 2021

This feature does exactly what it sounds like it does: it runs your video through a check and tries to catch any potential copyright infringements before you publish it. YouTube actually has something called Content ID, which automatically scans videos against a database of copyrighted content and automatically flags them if something is found. We’re guessing that the way this will work is that YouTube will run this Content ID check before the video is published rather than after the fact. If it finds something, then it will give you a chance to correct those issues before the video is published.

Now, the introduction of this feature will probably not be quite enough to fix the whole system. Even if nothing in your video trips this check, copyright owners can still strike your video after it’s published. This also means that copyright trolling might still be an issue going forward. Still, this check will help at least a bit by allowing users to not have their whole channel banned or their video demonetized or taken down if, for example, they include a short clip or snip of a copyrighted song/video by accident or because they didn’t know it was wrong.

If the feature is not showing up yet for you, have in mind that it’s probably being A/B tested right now, given the lack of official announcements. I tried uploading a video and it’s not showing up for me yet. Still, it’ll be a pretty neat feature to have once it finally rolls out to everyone, as it’ll stop a lot of channels from getting wrongly banned.