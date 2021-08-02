YouTube tests new Premium Lite plan that offers ad-free viewing without YouTube Music benefits

After announcing the new Super Thanks feature late last month, YouTube has now started testing a new subscription tier in some regions. The new tier, called YouTube Premium Lite, offers users access to ad-free viewing without other features like offline downloads, background playback, and YouTube Music Premium.

For the unaware, YouTube currently offers a Premium subscription plan that gives you access to a ton of features for $11.99/€11.99 per month. It includes features like ad-free video playback, full access to YouTube Originals, YouTube Music Premium, offline downloads, and background playback. While the plan offers a great deal for those who watch a lot of videos on YouTube and stream music on YouTube Music, it isn’t great for those who have subscribed to other music streaming services like Spotify. For them, a plan without the YouTube Music Premium subscription would make more sense. Sadly, YouTube currently doesn’t offer any such plans.

Thankfully, according to a recent post on ResetEra (via The Verge), YouTube is now testing such a plan in some regions. The new YouTube Premium Lite plan offers users access to ad-free video on YouTube for €6.99 per month, and it doesn’t include additional features like YouTube Music Premium, offline download support, and background playback. YouTube is currently testing the plan in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. In a statement to The Verge, the company said, “In Nordics and Benelux (except for Iceland), we’re testing a new offering to give users even more choice: Premium Lite costs €6.99/month (or local equivalent per month) and it includes ad-free videos on YouTube.”

The Youtube Premium Lite plan offers ad-free viewing on YouTube for web, iOS, Android, smart TVs, game consoles, and the YouTube Kids app. As mentioned earlier, it doesn’t offer any of the other benefits that you get with the regular YouTube Premium plan. At about 60% of the price of a regular plan, the YouTube Music Lite plan only offers a quarter of the benefits, which means that it isn’t that great of a deal. But YouTube says that the subscription is currently in an experimental phase, and the company may consider rolling out other plans based on user feedback.