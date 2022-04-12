YouTube tests a stricter moderation system to fight comment spam

In its latest attempt to crack down on spam comments, YouTube is experimenting a stricter moderation system. The move comes as many high-profile YouTubers have reported a significant uptick in spam and inappropriate comments in recent months.

“YouTube has a problem. Spam,” says Linus Sebastian of Linus Tech Tips channel in his video dating February 1st. “From crypto scams to health supplements to free Robux. It just keeps getting worse with each passing day.”

Several other big YouTubers, including MKBHD (Marques Brownlee) and Jacksepticeye (Sean McLoughlin), have also highlighted the issue in their recent videos.

“The comment system has just gotten worse and worse and worse over the years on YouTube. Lately, it’s a special breed of spammers, bots, similar comments all the time. It’s just an absolute disaster to read. I don’t know any YouTuber these days who really reads their comments that much anymore, especially people of quite large followings because there’s just no real incentive to,” explained Jacksepticeye in his last month’s video.

YouTube already offers several tools to creators to automatically remove inappropriate comments using machine learning and human review. The platform “removed “over 950 million comments for violating our policies around spam, misleading and scams,” said YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi in a statement to The Verge. Now the company is testing a new feature that increases the strictness of the comment review system.

This “Increase strictness” content moderation tool is a new experiment from YouTube that’s been in the works for a bit. Hoping it can make a dent in this comment spam we’ve been seeing so much lately pic.twitter.com/KVkjVCOUKZ — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 8, 2022

Currently, YouTube offers content creators an option to “hold potentially inappropriate comments for review.” When this option is selected, YouTube automatically filters out spammy comments. To adapt the comment system to “the evolving nature and shifting tactics of spammy content,” YouTube has rolled out a new experimental “increase strictness” option.

YouTube started testing the new moderation option in December 2021. It remains to be seen whether the tool will be able to curb the increased comment spam.

Via: The Verge, Linus Tech Tips, jacksepticeye