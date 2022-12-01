Although there won't be a new YouTube Rewind this year, YouTube is continuing the end-of-year tradition in spirit by releasing lists of the top trending videos, creators, songs, and Shorts on the platform. These new lists do a better job of representing what trended on YouTube worldwide as they focus on popular videos, creators, and songs based on region.
The following lists include trending videos, Shorts, creators, and songs in the U.S. You can access similar lists for your region by heading to youtube.com/trends/2022 and selecting your region from the drop-down menu.
Top Trending Videos of 2022
- Technoblade - so long nerds
- Guardian News - Watch the uncensored moment Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, drops F-bomb
- Dream - hi, I’m Dream.
- NFL - Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent FULL Pepsi SB LVI Halftime Show
- MrBeast - I Built Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory!
- Mark Rober - Pranks Destroy Scam Callers- GlitterBomb Payback
- Jaiden Animations - Being Not Straight
- Kane Pixels - The Backrooms (Found Footage)
- The Try Guys - what happened.
- First We Feast - Millie Bobby Brown Needs a Milkshake
Top Trending Shorts of 2022
- Shangerdanger - Diver Cracks Egg at 45 ft Deep #Shorts
- Hingaflips - Sarah Trust Challenges
- Brodie That Dood - Come with me to shave my fluffy dog! #doggrooming #grooming #goldendoodle
- Chris Ivan - Dave and Busters Bet Me 1000 Tickets I Couldn’t Do THIS…
- Jay & Sharon - That GAP Between Your Car Seat and Center Console
- Adrian Bliss - Welcome to the stomach #shorts
- Zack D. Films - This Magic Trick EXPLAINED 😱 (America's Got Talent)
- ILYA BORZOV - Social experiment | What would you do?
- PaulVuTV - Wife surprises husband at his office with pregnancy reveal! 😭❤️ #Shorts
- NichLmao - If you catch it... YOU KEEP IT w/ MY GF (Funny) #shorts
Top Creators of 2022
- MrBeast
- NichLmao
- Airrack
- Ryan Trahan
- Isaiah Photo
- Brent Rivera
- Dan Rhodes
- Luke Davidson
- CoryxKenshin
- Ian Boggs
Breakout Creators of 2022
- NichLmao
- Airrack
- Jooj Natu ENG
- Shangerdanger
- David The Baker
- Kat
- dayta
- Devin Caherly Shorts
- MDMotivator
- Charles Brockman III (TheOnly CB3)
Top Songs of 2022
- Encanto Cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno
- Kodak Black - Super Gremlin
- Jessica Darrow - Surface Pressure
- Bad Bunny - Tití me preguntó
- Future - WAIT FOR U ft. Drake, Tems
- Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - Me Porto Bonito
- Karol G, Becky G - Mamiii
- Imagine Dragons x JID - Enemy
- Karol G - PROVENZA
- Lil Baby - Right On (Official Video)
You can watch the top trending videos, shorts, and songs of 2022 by following the links above. Also check out the top and breakout creators of the year, if you don't follow them already.