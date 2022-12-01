Although there won't be a new YouTube Rewind this year, YouTube is continuing the end-of-year tradition in spirit by releasing lists of the top trending videos, creators, songs, and Shorts on the platform. These new lists do a better job of representing what trended on YouTube worldwide as they focus on popular videos, creators, and songs based on region.

The following lists include trending videos, Shorts, creators, and songs in the U.S. You can access similar lists for your region by heading to youtube.com/trends/2022 and selecting your region from the drop-down menu.

Top Trending Videos of 2022

Top Trending Shorts of 2022

Top Creators of 2022

Breakout Creators of 2022

Top Songs of 2022

You can watch the top trending videos, shorts, and songs of 2022 by following the links above. Also check out the top and breakout creators of the year, if you don't follow them already.