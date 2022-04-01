YouTube TV is making 5.1 audio available on more streaming boxes, including Roku

Home Theaters have become a more prominent phenomenon. That’s partially due to COVID-19 stopping people from going to public cinemas. Plenty of us wind down by consuming digital goods after a stressful day. The secret to an enjoyable watching session, though, is immersion. If we’re binging on a tiny, low definition screen with questionable speakers, then the experience might become annoying — rather than relaxing. Similarly, if you have an 8K screen covering your living room’s wall and a high-end audio system, even the most boring show can become interesting to watch. Ultimately, it’s all about immersion and becoming part of the events. YouTube TV already supports 5.1 surround sound on select streaming boxes. These include some Samsung, LG, and Vizio TVs. However, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Roku devices, and more are excluded. The good news is that Google is bringing 5.1 audio to some of these devices soon.

We’re still working internally and with partners to enable 5.1 on Apple TV, Fire TV, and game consoles. We don’t like keeping you waiting, but we’re excited for you to hear 5.1 audio soon. Our current compatible devices can be found here: https://t.co/kfARTipLUG — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) March 28, 2022

YouTube TV announced on Twitter that it’s currently testing 5.1 surround sound on Android TV, Google TV, and Roku devices. Google doesn’t share a timeline or an estimated time of arrival (ETA). However, considering it’s in the testing phase, we can expect the rollout sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, the company also plans on bringing 5.1 audio to Apple TV, Fire TV, and game consoles. Though these devices probably won’t receive support for this feature anytime soon. It’s also worth mentioning that 5.1 audio will not work when watching incompatible programs — even if you have a supported device.

Via: Android Police