YouTube TV started off in 2017 with a price tag of $35 per month. Over the past years, the cost has slowly risen, and in some cases, making it cheaper to subscribe to TV packages from traditional cable providers. Now, the company has announced that it will raise its rates to $73 per month for new customers, and for current customers, the price increase will be reflected starting next month.

Previously, YouTube TV charged a flat rate of $65 per month for its service. While it didn't increase its price rate for some time, the new price increase is quite shocking, costing quite a bit more. As a bit of a silver lining, the company is lowering its 4K add-on pricing, dropping it to $10 from the previous $20 per month. There's also the option to subscribe just to the channels you want for a much lower rate. While some might start looking to other providers to get their TV fix, there are a few things that YouTube TV offers over some of those other services.

One of them is the ability to share the account with up to five family members. While $73 price tag might be a bit hard to swallow when paid for by one person, it becomes a bit more manageable when split. The service also offers unlimited DVR capabilities, allowing you to record an unlimited amount of shows, so you can catch up later. On the negative side, you do miss out on some types of programming with one of the bigger hits to the service being the loss of Major League Baseball. But, of course, there are plenty of things to still watch on YouTube TV.

Do you subscribe to YouTube TV? If so, are you going to continue or cancel your service? Let us know in the comments down below.

Source: YouTubeTV (Twitter)