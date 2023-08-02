Key Takeaways YouTube TV, a premium streaming service, is currently offering a temporary discount for new subscribers ahead of the NFL season. The discounted rate is $64.99 per month for the first three months.

The subscription charges for YouTube TV have steadily increased since its launch in 2017. The base plan started at $35 and has now reached $72.99 per month.

With over 100 live channels, including major networks, YouTube TV's notable feature is NFL Sunday Ticket, which allows users to watch out-of-market Sunday games. A $50 discount is also available for the NFL Sunday Ticket subscription until September 9, making it a good time to sign up.

YouTube TV is one of the more premium streaming services available right now, although it does offer plenty of entertainment for the price. It was launched in 2017 at $35 per month, but the cost has ballooned up over the past six years, making it cheaper to subscribe to TV packages from traditional cable providers in some cases. Now, however, the company is playing the pricing game by offering a temporary discount to new subscribers ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

As spotted by Cord Cutters News, YouTube TV is offering new subscribers a discounted rate of $64.99 per month, down from the usual $72.99 per month. The discount, however, is only applicable for the first three months, with the price slated to go up to $72.99 thereafter. If you’re interested in the offer, you can sign up at tv.youtube.com, but do note that the discount is only available until August 10, so make sure to sign up before that to take advantage of the offer.

YouTube TV has been steadily increasing its subscription charges ever since its launch. The streaming service's base plan was priced at $64.99 for the best part of the last three years before the company hiked it to $72.99 earlier this year. Before that, the service was priced at $49.99 during late 2019 and early 2020. As for the original $35 price, it lasted only months before YouTube increased it to $40 in March 2018, before upping it once again to $49.99 the following year.

YouTube TV offers more than 100 live channels, including all the major networks. However, its crowning glory is NFL Sunday Ticket, which lets users watch every out-of-market Sunday game on their TV and other supported devices. If that sounds interesting, sign up right away, as YouTube is currently offering a $50 discount on its NFL Sunday Ticket subscription charge through September 9. People signing up before August 10 can combine the NFL Sunday Ticket discount with the rebate on the base plan for sizable savings on their streaming costs this year.