YouTube TV launches bundle that includes HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz

We’re all watching more content than ever thanks to the never-ending pandemic. If we’re not binging Ted Lasso on Apple TV Plus, we’re uncovering the mysteries of WandaVision on Disney Plus. Want even more content? YouTube TV has you covered with a new “Entertainment Plus” bundle.

YouTube TV’s Entertainment Plus bundle brings together HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz for just $30 a month (via 9to5Google). If you were to subscribe to these premium channels individually, you’d spend $35 a month; HBO Max is $15 a month, Showtime is $11 a month, and Starz is $9 a month. That’s not huge savings, but over an entire year it comes out to $60, which you can use to buy a new video game.

Let’s be honest: YouTube TV subscribers could use some good news right now. The service last year raised its price to $65 a month — up from $35 a month when it launched in select cities in 2017. Every year since its launch the service has become more expensive. To be fair, it has also added new channels thanks to a distribution agreement with ViacomCBS, which includes channels like BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and more.

The inclusion of HBO Max in YouTube TV’s new entertainment bundle is probably what most customers will care about. The streaming service is one of the strongest on the market, offering shows like Friends and home to movies like Zack Snyder’s Justice League (launching March 18) and HBO’s extensive lineup of content. The service will also be home to the entire lineup of Warner Bros.’ 2021 theatrical lineup, which is launching in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time.

YouTube TV’s new entertainment bundle is available beginning today. To subscribe, go to YouTube TV Settings > Membership. If you subscribe to any of these channels individually, you must go to the settings to upgrade your subscription before purchasing Entertainment Plus.