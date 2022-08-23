YouTube TV might soon let you watch four channels simultaneously

Google is reportedly working on a new feature for the YouTube TV app that will let users watch up to four channels simultaneously. The upcoming “Mosaic Mode” will let users divide their TV screen into quadrants for this purpose.

According to Protocol (via The Verge), Google briefed its smart TV partners on the upcoming Mosaic Mode at a recent event. At the event, the company also showed a presentation highlighting optimizations for YouTube Shorts for smart TVs, fitness tracker integration with Google TV, and the ability to use Nest Audio devices as wireless speakers with smart TVs.

At the moment, we don’t have any further details about the leaked Mosaic Mode, but Protocol has shared an image from the presentation showcasing what the YouTube Shorts interface might look like on Android TVs. As you can see in the attached image, the YouTube Shorts interface for smart TVs will show the short-form video in the center.

The video title, song name, channel name, and like/dislike buttons will appear to the right of the video, along with a three-dot menu button. Unlike the YouTube app for TVs, the YouTube Shorts interface for TVs won’t feature a progress bar. In all honestly, the interface looks half-baked at the moment. But Google might make some further changes by the time it rolls out to users.

The decision to bring YouTube Shorts to smart TVs is part of Google’s aggressive push to make its short video service more relevant and compete with the likes of TikTok and Instagram Reels. The news comes just days after Google announced that it will begin watermarking Shorts content to increase awareness and possibly attract users from other platforms when creators cross-post their content.

All of the aforementioned features are likely still under development and it might be a while before they make their way to users. Since Google hasn’t shared any official information on the matter, the company might drop some of these features before release and they might never see the light of day.

