YouTube dropped a pretty big piece of news yesterday, alerting new and existing customers that it would be increasing the price of its YouTube TV service, rising from an already high $65 per month to an eye-watering $73. As you can imagine, this news was not received well, and many on the internet swore that they'd be canceling service once their month came to an end. Then, something happened, and YouTube began the wide release of its multiview feature people have been requesting for quite some time.

Of course, this can all just be coincidence, but just a few days prior, the feature was only available to a test group. Now, it's available to all who are subscribed to the service. Regardless, the feature is going to be appreciated by many, especially as March Madness begins in the United States. Now, if you're someone that wants to try this out, and you're a current YouTube TV subscriber, all you need to do is head to Home menu and select one of the present multiview streams being broadcast.

The alternative is to select a live game that's being broadcast, then select to "watch in multiview" option to get other games running on the screen at one time. Now, YouTube does state that this is still in its testing phase, so there's the chance that you might get a split between two and four screens. There doesn't seem to be a choice at this point in time, with the split quantity coming at random. Another thing to note is that the YouTube TV team does state that this feature will be live for the rest of the March Madness tournament.

This could indicate that the feature might be removed once the tournament is over, so if you're currently using it, enjoy it while it lasts.

Source: YouTube TV (Twitter)