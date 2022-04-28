YouTube TV starts rolling out new account switcher UI for a better family sharing experience

Towards the end of last month, YouTube TV started testing 5.1 channel audio support on more streaming boxes, including Google TV, Android TV, and Roku devices. In addition, the YouTube TV team revealed that it was working to enable 5.1 channel surround sound on Apple TV, Fire TV devices, and even some game consoles. Although the team is yet to roll out 5.1 channel audio support on these devices to a wide audience, it has started rolling out another new feature.

According to a recent tweet, YouTube TV is now getting a new account switcher UI to offer users a better family sharing experience. As you can see in the attached GIF, the account switcher UI looks a lot like the profile switcher on Netflix. It shows a row of avatars with an Add account button and a Settings button at the bottom. Accounts that are not currently logged in also have a Signed out label underneath the name of the respective accounts.

Home is where you’re surrounded by other critters that care about you and where you can all have your own account on the same TV. pic.twitter.com/Cv8xtNjVyI — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) April 27, 2022

Thanks to this new account switcher UI, sharing a TV with other people in your household should be a better experience. The account switcher will help you keep your personalized recommendations separate from other accounts on the same TV.

It’s worth noting that YouTube TV’s new account switcher UI is rolling out gradually, so you might not see it on your TV right away. But it should reach all users over the next few weeks. Till then, you can use the Google Account switcher on your Google TV/Android TV device for the same purpose. Unfortunately, this option is not available on non-Android/Google TV devices.

What do you think of the new YouTube TV account switcher UI? Do you think it’s a useful addition? Let us know in the comments section below.