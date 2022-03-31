The YouTube TV app now supports picture-in-picture on iOS 15

Picture-in-picture (PiP) is a relatively old multitasking feature. It allows users to view a playing video in a small, floating window that they can drag around the screen — while doing other tasks on the same device. Unsurprisingly, Apple was late to the party and didn’t implement this handy addition on iPhones until iOS 14. Ultimately, better late than never. Despite the fact that iOS 14 has been available to developers for almost two years now, some companies are still taking their sweet time to implement the PiP API. For example, Google is still testing PiP support for the main YouTube app with Premium users. Surprisingly, the YouTube TV app on iOS has just gained support for this handy addition. For some reason, though, it requires iOS 15 or a later version — rather than iOS 14.

iPhone & iPad users 🔊 We’re happy to share that picture-in-picture is now rolling out to your iOS 15+ devices. Simply select a video to watch and swipe ⬆️ from the bottom of the screen to return to the device’s homepage. The video can scale down and move across your screen. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) March 30, 2022

The company announced the feature’s availability on Twitter. iOS and iPadOS 15+ users can simply swipe up (or click the Home Button on Touch ID iPhones) while watching a video in the YouTube TV app. This will trigger the feature, and they can normally use their devices as the stream plays in a floating window. It’s worth mentioning, though, that users must have PiP enabled in the device’s Settings app for this to function.

YouTube TV is a paid service from Google that is exclusively available in the United States. It costs $64.99 per month and includes over 85 TV channels. The subscription is a Family Plan by default — allowing you to share it with five other people for free. It addiotlnally allows you to record and store unlimited footage on Google’s cloud.

Are you subscribed to YouTube TV? Let us know in the comments section below.