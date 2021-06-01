Download YouTube Vanced APK [ROOT]

YouTube Vanced is a popular modded version of YouTube. It adds a number of features to the official YouTube app, including built-in adblocking, background playback, black/dark themes, and much more. This page has installation instructions and download links for rooted devices. Non-root downloads can be found here.

Latest version of YouTube Vanced

The latest version of YouTube Vanced is 16.16.38.

Which Vanced should I choose: Root or Non-root?

In terms of user experience, there is virtually no difference between the root and the non-root builds.

Root variant: The root variant of Vanced seamlessly replaces the official YouTube app. As a result, you can directly open YouTube links or call them using Google assistant through the modded app.

Non-root variant: However, if you have a device that is difficult to root or you don’t want to root your daily driver on the first hand, you should opt for the non-root variant. It can be installed on a rooted device as well. Since the package name of the non-root variant is different from the stock YouTube app, they can co-exist. Note that you need to install an additional companion app (MicroG) to be able to log in with your YouTube/Google account. Moreover, you have to manually set Vanced as the default app for opening YouTube links. However, the non-root variant is simply easier to live with, so our recommendation is to stick with the non-root variant unless you really need to replace the stock YouTube app on your phone.

How to install YouTube Vanced Root variant with Vanced Manager

The YouTube Vanced team has created a new, easier method for getting Vanced up and running. Users can now simply install the Vanced Manager app and it will facilitate the process of installing YouTube Vanced. Support for Vanced Music, i.e., a similarly modded version of YouTube Music is also there since version 1.3.0. The app makes it easy to choose which theme you want and to install future updates.

Steps:

Download the latest Vanced Manager from here on your Android device. Install the app and open it. Make sure to grant the app superuser access during the initial configuration wizard. You will have to disable signature verification in the framework to allow Vanced to install over the official YouTube APK. At this point, you can tap the “Guide” button to open an external site and follow the guide mentioned therein, to disable signature verification.

You can also use a Magisk Module like Smali Patcher to systemlessly modify the Android framework. Note that you may need to re-create and re-apply the module after installing an official system software update.

Disabling signature verification is highly insecure and not recommended to do. Please exercise your own discretion. After you’re done with disabling signature verification, simply tap the “Install” buttons and select your theme and language. YouTube Vanced will be installed as a system app. Success!

Vanced Manager Downloads

Title Latest Version Codename MD5 Checksum Vanced Manager 2.6.0 Crimson da6df973ae78789497d90598b020e447

Manual Installation

While Vanced Manager is always the recommended method for installing and managing the modded YouTube instance, power users may like to have more control over the installation process. In case you want to install this app without using Vanced Manager, you need to follow the steps mentioned below: