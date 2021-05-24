Download YouTube Vanced APK [Non-Root]

YouTube Vanced is a popular modded version of YouTube. It adds a number of features to the official YouTube app, including built-in adblocking, background playback, black/dark themes, and much more. This page has installation instructions and download links for non-rooted devices. YouTube Vanced for rooted devices can be found here.

Latest version of YouTube Vanced

The latest version of YouTube Vanced is 16.16.38.

Which Vanced should I choose: Root or Non-root?

In terms of user experience, there is virtually no difference between the root and the non-root builds.

Root variant: The root variant of Vanced seamlessly replaces the official YouTube app. As a result, you can directly open YouTube links or call them using Google assistant through the modded app.

Non-root variant: However, if you have a device that is difficult to root or you don’t want to root your daily driver on the first hand, you should opt for the non-root variant. It can be installed on a rooted device as well. Since the package name of the non-root variant is different from the stock YouTube app, they can co-exist. Note that you need to install an additional companion app (MicroG) to be able to log in with your YouTube/Google account. Moreover, you have to manually set Vanced as the default app for opening YouTube links. However, the non-root variant is simply easier to live with, so our recommendation is to stick with the non-root variant unless you really need to replace the stock YouTube app on your phone.

How to install YouTube Vanced Non-root variant with Vanced Manager

The YouTube Vanced team has created a new, easier method for getting Vanced up and running. Users can now simply install the Vanced Manager app and it will facilitate the process of installing MicroG and YouTube Vanced. Support for Vanced Music, i.e., a similarly modded version of YouTube Music is also there since version 1.3.0. The app makes it easy to choose which theme you want and to install future updates.

Steps:

Download the latest Vanced Manager from here on your Android device. Install the app and open it. Make sure to select “nonroot” during the initial configuration wizard. Tap “Install” next to MicroG. Follow the instructions to allow installing from unknown apps. MicroG will download and then you’ll tap “Install” when it’s ready. Next, tap “Install” next to Vanced. Select your preferred theme and tap “NEXT”. Select your preferred language and tap “FINISH”. Vanced will download and you’ll tap “Install” when it’s ready. Success!

Vanced Manager Downloads

Title Latest Version Codename MD5 Checksum Vanced Manager 2.6.0 Crimson da6df973ae78789497d90598b020e447

Manual Installation

While Vanced Manager is always the recommended method for installing and managing the modded YouTube instance, power users may like to have more control over the installation process. In case you want to install YouTube Vanced without using Vanced Manager, you need to follow the steps mentioned below:

How To Install without Vanced Manager Install the latest Vanced MicroG APK if you want to log in with your YouTube/Google account. Find the suitable YouTube Vanced APK components for the target device and download them. Install the set of APKs using Split APKs Installer (SAI). You can download SAI from its GitHub repo, F-Droid, or Google Play Store. Vanced MicroG Downloads Title Latest Version MD5 Checksum Vanced MicroG 0.2.18.210500 6b8a808e931a7d47c4c54b12191afb02 Non-Root Versions Note that you may not find newer versions of YouTube Vanced as separately downloadable Split APKs. YouTube Vanced Version APK Components 15.05.54 Architecture

Language

Theme

Note for Huawei/Honor users

Starting from v0.2.12-203316, Vanced MicroG has a special “Huawei” button in the login wizard. If you are running a Huawei (and Honor) device that doesn’t come with Google Play Services by default but you sideloaded them later, you can still login to your YouTube/Google account while using Vanced modded apps using that option.