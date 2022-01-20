YouTube may soon let you loop video chapters

In May 2020, Google unveiled a new feature for YouTube called video chapters. As the name suggests, video chapters break down a YouTube video in chunks, making it easier to jump to specific sections of a given video without having to fiddle with the progress bar. The feature is immensely helpful when watching long videos as it allows you to quickly skim through irrelevant parts. And it’s set to become even more useful with a new repeat mode.

An APK teardown can often predict features that may arrive in a future update of an application, but it is possible that any of the features we mention here may not make it in a future release. This is because these features are currently unimplemented in the live build and may be pulled at any time by the developers in a future build.

YouTube version 17.01.36 recently rolled out on the Google Play Store and within the APK, we have found new strings for a repeat mode for video chapters.

<string name="chapter_repeat_on">Chapter repeat is on</string> <string name="chapter_repeat_turn_off">Turn Off</string>

While it’s long been possible to loop YouTube videos, there’s currently no way to loop just a specific portion of a video. This is where this chapter repeat mode comes into play as it will allow users to view a single video chapter on repeat without having to manually pull the slider or loop the whole video. The ability to repeat or loop a video chapter can come in handy if you’re watching a tutorial or DIY video and want to take notes or follow along with instructions.

Note that the ability to repeat YouTube video chapters is still a work-in-progress and hasn’t rolled to users yet. We’ll keep a close eye on the feature and let you know if we discover any new details.