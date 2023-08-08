Key Takeaways YouTube is disabling video recommendations for users who have their watch history turned off, resulting in a cleaner home page without personalized video suggestions.

This change aims to make it easier for users to find the specific content they are searching for, as they will now see a search bar and guide menu on the interface.

Users who prefer a cleaner feed will appreciate this feature, but those who want recommendations while keeping their watch history turned off will no longer have that option. The change will be gradually rolled out over the next few months and can be adjusted in the My Google Activity settings.

YouTube's always evolving, introducing new features that bring small and big changes to the experience. In recent months, the brand has started cracking down on adblockers, charging more for its Premium service, and has even rolled out an enhanced bitrate option. In its latest move, YouTube is making a drastic change, disabling video recommendations if a user has watch history turned off.

The update was posted to YouTube's Help page, with the company sharing the news that the change would be rolling out starting today. So what does this mean on the surface, well, it means that if you have your watch history turned off, you should see a much cleaner YouTube home page, with video recommendations removed from the home feed.

YouTube states that this change will make it easier for users to find content that they're really looking for. When video recommendations are disabled, users will now be shown the search bar and the guide menu that is featured on the left side of the interface. Of course, if you're more interested in this cleaner feed, you're probably really going to dig this feature. But those that want to keep their watch history turned off, but still want recommendations will no longer have that option, leaving their home page barren.

YouTube states that it's making this change so that users can understand which features the platform relies on when watch history is enabled. Of course, these changes won't be immediate and will be rolling out over the next few months. So if you have yet to see it, or need to make some changes, you can do so. In order to turn watch history on or off, users will need to head into the My Google Activity settings page. YouTube typically tests out changes of this nature, so while this might look permanent, there is always the possibility that things can change in the future.